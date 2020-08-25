10 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 844 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 3,996 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 116,495 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a regular COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday with the latest coronavirus information for the state of Ohio.
The governor’s remarks on Tuesday come a day after a small group of Ohio Republican lawmakers announced that they drafted of article of impeachment because of his handlings of the coronavirus pandemic.
An additional 6,152 cases and 280 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 12,956 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,903 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
