Grand jury indicts Cleveland dad accused of accidentally shooting, killing 12-year-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland father accused of accidentally shooting and killing his 12-year-old son at their home on the city’s East side, was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Donell King Sr., 37, was indicted on two counts of endangering children, one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of tampering with evidence.
Donell King Jr. died after being shot on June 1 at the family’s home in the 3100 block of E. 94th Street.
His 13-year-old brother ran to the Fourth District police station and told officers his younger brother had just been shot, according to records.
When officers arrived they said King Jr. was lying on the grass with a gunshot wound to the chest.
EMS transported King Jr. to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital where he died.
King Sr. is out of a jail on a $10,000 bond.
He will be arraigned on Sept. 8.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.