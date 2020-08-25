$400,000 bond set for homeless man accused of attacking 4 people with a saw in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A homeless man suspected of attacking four people with a saw made his first court appearance in Lake County on Tuesday afternoon.
Bond for Brandon Hodgson, who faces four courts of felonious assault, was set at $400,000 by a Painesville Municipal Court judge.
The 31-year-old was arrested on Monday after allegedly attacking four other homeless individuals in Painesville Township, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived to the scene early Monday morning and found a woman screaming for help and covered in blood. She told investigators that she and three other men were attacked by Hodgson in the wooded area where their tents were.
Hodgson, who allegedly used a handheld or miter saw on the victims, was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.
All four victims were sent to area hospitals for injuries that range in severity from moderate to life-threatening.
A motive has not been released.
Another court hearing for Hodgson will be scheduled within the next 10 days, the judge said.
