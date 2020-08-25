Jim Jordan praises Trump, goes after Democrats in RNC speech

(WOIO) - U.S. Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio’s 4th district praised President Donald Trump for “how much he truly cares about people” while blaming Democrats for problems ranging from crime to gun control in a speech aired during the Republican National Convention last night.
Jordan began his speech by calling the Republican party “the pro-American party.”
He went on to blame Democrats for refusing to denounce violence in cities, trying to take away people’s guns, and letting people protest while imposing restrictions on church services, schools and other gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Look what is happening in American cities, cities run by Democrats,” Jordan said.
In the second half of his speech, Jordan told a story in which President Trump called him following the death of his nephew, Eli, in a car accident.
After talking to the President, Jordan asked if he would be willing to talk to Eli’s dad.
“Family and friends sat in complete silence as the President of the United States took time to talk to a dad who was hurting. That is the president that I’ve gotten to know the last four years,” Jordan said.
Jordan finished his speech by saying he’s been “busting his tail” to get President Trump re-elected this November.
Jordan has represented Ohio’s 4th Congressional District, which includes some of the area between Cleveland, Toledo and Columbus, since 2007.
He’s become known as one of the most staunch Republicans in Congress.
A scaled-down version of the Republican National Convention is being held in Charlotte, North Carolina this week.
President Trump is scheduled to speak every night.
