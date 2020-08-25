LeBron James speaks on police and firearms in America: ‘We think you’re hunting us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James used his platform again to shed continued attention on the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, as well as issues of race and firearms in America.
The Akron native and now-Los Angeles Lakers star spoke about the emotional burden of honoring Kobe Bryant on “Kobe Bryant Day” while also dealing with the police shooting of another African-American.
“I can’t even enjoy a playoff win right now, which is the sad part,” James said following Monday’s game.
Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, is currently hospitalized with paralysis after apparently being shot multiple times by police in the back as his family looked on in Kenosha, Wisc.
“We are scared as Black people in America,” James said. “Black men, Black women, Black kids. We are, we are terrified.”
James also addressed the use of firearms and questioned police training and behavior in America.
“Guns are a huge issue in America,” James added. “They’re not just used for hunting like a lot of people do for sport. For Black people right now, when you’re hunting, we think you’re hunting us.”
Watch James’ full postgame remarks here:
Before and after Game 1, James made a statement with a modified “Make America Great Again, but the words “Great Again” were crossed out and substituted with “arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”
