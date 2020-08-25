8 Mayfield High School volleyball players test positive for COVID-19

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials have suspended volleyball practices and competitions for the high school volleyball team after eight players test positive for COVID-19.
Mayfield Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Kelly said two of the girls tested positive on the nasal diagnostic test and six others tested positive on the rapid test.
Kelly said the practices and competitions for the volleyball team have been suspended for at least 10 days.
Kelly added a teacher/coach, who is not showing symptoms, has been quarantined for 14 days and is working from home.
Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials quarantined a second teacher, who also has no symptoms.
Kelly said the second teacher has no connection to athletics.
At this time, Kelly said he has no other information regarding athletes from other sports testing positive for COVID-19.
“I ask that those of you who have the urge out of frustration to refrain from the vitriol toward students and their families. What is most important is the physical, emotional and social health of our students and families,” said Kelly.
