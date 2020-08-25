Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid day with a risk of mainly afternoon storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a front that will slide through today from the north. This is the trigger for thunderstorms. Coverage of the storms will be greater farther inland. There is the potential of severe weather with damaging wind being the main threat. Temperatures will be cooler this afternoon, but it remains humid. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the 79 to 84 degree range. The cooler stuff along the lakeshore. The front slides south of us tonight with a clear sky, cooler, and less humid weather. Many will dip into the upper 50s by early tomorrow morning. This same front returns as a warm front tomorrow. A First Alert Day has been activated for the risk of severe weather along it.