Northeast Ohio Weather: Unsettled pattern in place, scattered storms daily through Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for areas south of Akron:
We will be closely watching the radar over the coming days, as scattered storms will be developing each afternoon, including today, through Thursday.
Additional storms are possible Saturday and Sunday.
At this time, the wettest days look to be Friday and Saturday.
Some storms, especially Wednesday and Thursday, may be strong to severe.
The main threats will be damaging wind, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and large hail.
Temperature-wise, we’ll continue to see above average temperatures through Thursday.
Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s, and even a few low 90s by Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.