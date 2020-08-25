OBJ “just ready to go”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We talked a bit about OBJ yesterday. Today, he did the talking. He was a little reflective, as he approaches his 7th year in the league:
"I feel like you get older, life happens, things happen, and you see things differently," Beckham said. "I just think it's life. I know that I'm in a great place mentally, and getting there physically as well."
Physically, he looks and feels sharper than he did during last season, when he battled through a core muscle injury that eventually required surgery.
He sees a difference in Baker, as well.
"He looks great. Mentally, physically ... he's got a 4-pack now," Beckham joked. "He's just in a good place, and as a teammate, and as a guy who was always a Baker fan, and as a brother, it's great to see him in this place."
OBJ won't predict what this offense can do. He says they have to prove it first. But when pressed about keeping all of the playmakers happy ...
"I just think you throw for 600 yards each game and rush for 200, and everybody would be happy," Beckham joked.
And if that doesn't happen?
“Just win.”
