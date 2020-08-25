Ohio Gov. DeWine on efforts to have him impeached: ‘Have at it’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is not focused on efforts from a group of Republican lawmakers calling for his impeachment.
Instead, the governor said his priority remains the health and safety of Ohioans.
“If there are others in the Legislature who want to spend their time drawing up resolutions and filing articles, look, it’s a free country,” Gov. DeWine said during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing. “That’s how they want to spend their time.”
The governor’s remarks come a day after an announcement from State Rep. John Becker, who alleges that the governor has violated constitutional rights, abused the power of office, “meddled in the conduct of a presidential primary election,” and unnecessarily closed certain businesses while allowing others to remain open.
“I would just say to them, ‘Have at it,‘” Gov. DeWine added. “But my focus is to do what i’m sworn to do and that is to protect the people in the state of Ohio, to get this economy moving faster, to save lives.”
Impeachment would require a majority vote in the Ohio House of Representatives and a two-thirds majority in the Ohio Senate.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.