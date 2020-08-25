Ohio State: 80 students and 12 faculty/staff test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University today published aggregate test results from its comprehensive COVID-19 testing program and unveiled a data dashboard that will be updated weekly to inform the public about test results.
The COVID-19 dashboard displays student testing from Aug. 14-Aug. 22, and faculty and staff testing from Aug. 1-Aug. 22.
During this timeframe, the university has test results from 7,719 members of the university community, including undergraduate students, graduate and professional students, and faculty and staff. Within this group, 80 students and 12 faculty and staff have tested positive — 1.16% of tested students, and 1.44% of tested faculty and staff.
The student data includes both surveillance testing to continuously gauge the prevalence of COVID-19 in asymptomatic students and testing among students who sought tests because of symptoms or another reason.
University officials cautioned against drawing broad conclusions from the initial data about the prevalence of COVID-19 on campus, particularly since the data includes symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
