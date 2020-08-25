Parma City Schools to begin classes remotely, allow athletics

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Parma City School District announced yesterday that classes will be held remotely through September 25.
In a separate decision, the District also said contact sports were allowed to resume starting Monday, August 24.
In a meeting, the Parma City School District Board of Education said the current remote learning plan allows them to make decisions based on whether or not Cuyahoga County remains at a Level Two (Orange) rating by the Ohio Department of Health.
If the county is still in an orange rating on September 10, 17 and 24, hybrid learning will begin the week of September 28.
Previously, Parma Schools said the first nine weeks of school would be held remotely.
The District also voted to allow sports to advance to the competition phase.
In a Facebook post, they said student-athletes “have worked hard this summer to condition, train, and practice” in addition to following social distancing guidelines.
Earlier this month, Parma Superintendent Charles Smialek sent a petition urging the Ohio High School Athletic Association to move fall sports to the spring.
