1 person hospitalized with burn injuries after early morning house fire on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department says one person was hospitalized with burn injuries after being rescued from a house fire on the city’s East side.
Crews responded to the fire, which caused extensive damaged to the exterior of the home, on East 95th Street near St. Clair Avenue at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
One person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries, according to the fire department.
The condition of the patient is not known at this time.
The cause of the fire was not detailed by the department’s investigators.
