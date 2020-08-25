73-year-old man carjacked by teenager in Maple Heights parking lot, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 73-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in a parking lot early Tuesday morning, police said.
Maple Heights police said the victim was at the 7-11 in the 16000 block of Libby Road around 1:49 a.m. when a teenager approached him and pointed a gun at him.
The victim told officers the teen then dragged him out of his 2011 silver Buick Lacrosse, grabbed his key fob and drove off.
Officers quickly spotted the vehicle and began a chase.
According to officers, the chase ended when the suspects crashed into a cement median and took off running.
One of the suspects, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into custody.
A second suspect, a male in his late teens to early 20′s, remains on the loose.
Police said they also recovered the gun used in the carjacking.
Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights detectives at 216-587-9624 or e-mail them at Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com
