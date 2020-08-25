32-year-old man killed during apparent drug deal, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old North Royalton man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on Cleveland’s West Side.
Cleveland police said John Dobrovic was found lying on the ground in the 2100 block of W. 106th Street around 2:30 a.m.
According to officers, residents who called 911 thought Dobrovic had suffered a drug overdose.
One citizen even gave him Narcan, said police.
Police and EMS discovered Dobrovic had actually been shot multiple times and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said this murder may have been drug related, but no suspects have been identified.
