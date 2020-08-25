25-year-old pleads not guilty to murdering 14-year-old Lorain boy

Lorain police arrest 25-year-old for murder of 14-year-old boy in neighborhood park
By Julia Tullos | August 25, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 12:28 PM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old man charged with murdering a teenager at a park, was arraigned in Lorain Municipal Court Tuesday.

Edward Stokes Jr. pleaded not guilty and the judge ordered him held on a $1 million bond.

Lorain police said Stokes shot and killed Denzyl Williams, 14, in Oakwood Park around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 22.

When officers arrived, they said Williams was laying on the basketball court, suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began first aid before the teen was transported to Lorain Mercy Hospital and then MetroHealth Hospital.

Williams died from his injuries at MetroHealth Hospital, police said.

Stokes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Parma on Monday.

