Akron T-Mobile robbed, multiple phones stolen

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple phones were stolen in a Tuesday evening armed robbery at Akron’s T-Mobile location.
Akron police said a female employee was preparing to close the store around 7:30 p.m. when a Black man entered waiving a gun.
She told police that he took her into a back room and stole an unknown number of phones.
A noise caused him to run away from the store, located at 634 N. Main St.
Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, dark colored shorts, gray shoes, and a red and black hat.
Call Akron Police Department at 330-434-2490 with tips.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.