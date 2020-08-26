Akron T-Mobile robbed, multiple phones stolen

An Akron T-Mobile was robbed Tuesday night. (Source: Associated Press)
By Avery Williams | August 26, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 3:17 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple phones were stolen in a Tuesday evening armed robbery at Akron’s T-Mobile location.

Akron police said a female employee was preparing to close the store around 7:30 p.m. when a Black man entered waiving a gun.

She told police that he took her into a back room and stole an unknown number of phones.

A noise caused him to run away from the store, located at 634 N. Main St.

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, dark colored shorts, gray shoes, and a red and black hat.

Call Akron Police Department at 330-434-2490 with tips.

