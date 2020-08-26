4 arrested in murders of man, woman found dead in burning Akron home, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested four suspects charged in connection with the murders of a man and woman found in a burning home.
The bodies of Justin Lee Walker, 34, of Akron, and Melinda Kay Pointer, 47, of Akron, were discovered by Akron firefighters in a home in the 1000 block of Brown Street around 6 a.m. on July 28.
Firefighters responded to the home after two calls to 911 reporting a fire.
When firefighters arrived, the rear of the home was engulfed in flames.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters entered the home and found Walker and Pointer.
The Summit County Medical Examiner said both victims died of gunshot wounds.
Robert Boyer, 31, was arrested Tuesday in Canton by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Police said Boyer set the house on fire after Walker and Pointer were killed.
Boyer is charged with aggravated arson.
Akron police already had three people behind bars in connection with the double homicide.
Steven Hayes, 20, is charged with aggravated murder and locked up in the Summit County Jail.
Kianna Buckley, 42, of Akron, is charged with complicity to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. She is also locked up in the Summit County Jail.
Dylan Brown, 20, of Akron, is charged with complicity to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. He is in custody in West Virginia on unrelated charges.
Gia Alexis Hernandez, 37, of Akron, is wanted for tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Akron police said Hernandez remains on the loose.
Anyone with information on Boyer or Hernandez is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
The owner of the property, George Spiegel, does not live in the home and told 19 News nobody should be living there.
He bought the place at the beginning of the year and said it has been overrun with squatters ever since.
“My buddy’s dad lives around the corner over here and he sat out here one day and counted 36 people in one hour coming in and out of this place,” Spiegel said.
