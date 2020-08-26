Baby koala born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for 1st time in 10 years (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a new addition to its animal family.
For the first time in nearly a decade, a baby koala was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
The baby koala, or joey, is the first offspring of Mackenzie and Nyoonbi.
Joeys stay in their mother’s pouch for approximately six months. Keepers first observed pouch movements in May and have kept a close eye ever since.
The newest koala addition can be seen with her mother at the Gumleaf Hideout at the Australian Adventure exhibit on even numbered calendar dates between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to zoo officials.
