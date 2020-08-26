Cleveland Browns release plan for season ticket holders, but still waiting on approval to allow fans inside

“Our plan is founded upon the guidance and recommendations of city and state officials, the CDC, local and state health departments, University Hospitals’ medical experts, industry-leading venue consultants and the NFL, with the goal of creating as safe an environment as possible for our players, coaches, staff and fans. We are confident in this plan and our ability to execute these best practices and protocols at FirstEnergy Stadium while remaining flexible and making adjustments as necessary to respond to the ever-evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19,” said Browns Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins.