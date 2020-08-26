Cleveland Browns release plan for season ticket holders, but still waiting on approval to allow fans inside

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Season ticket holders received a letter from the Cleveland Browns, laying out the plan for the 2020 season.
If fans are allowed inside, here is what you can expect:
- Mandatory masks
- Quadrant system that separates fans into specific zones
- Dedicated gate based on seating location
- Recommended time windows for entry
- Ticket distribution in “pods of known fans” for the reduced capacity of fans, self-selected groups ranging from one-10 people
Browns officials said they have presented their plan to city, state and health officials and are awaiting a final decision on whether fans will be allowed inside FirstEnergy Stadium.
“Our plan is founded upon the guidance and recommendations of city and state officials, the CDC, local and state health departments, University Hospitals’ medical experts, industry-leading venue consultants and the NFL, with the goal of creating as safe an environment as possible for our players, coaches, staff and fans. We are confident in this plan and our ability to execute these best practices and protocols at FirstEnergy Stadium while remaining flexible and making adjustments as necessary to respond to the ever-evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19,” said Browns Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has already prohibited tailgating at the Cleveland Municipal Lot.
Season ticket members who have not opted out for the 2020 season will soon receive information regarding how to acquire tickets.
The home opener is scheduled for Sept. 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
