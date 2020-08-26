Cleveland employee under investigation for incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A city employee is under investigation for driving a vehicle on Cleveland Hopkins International Airport property without a proper release from the tower, said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s Assistant Media Relations Director Latoya Hunter.
Hunter said the incident happened on Friday, Aug. 21.
According to Hunter, the inspector was in an authorized city vehicle on the airfield and drove on closed pavement.
Hunter added the inspector’s job duties require him to be on the airfield.
The inspector’s access credentials and driving privileges are temporarily suspended until the review of the of the incident is completed, according to Hunter.
