Cleveland Indians rally for 6-3 win over Minnesota Twins: starting pitcher Mike Clevinger has successful return in first start after demotion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MIke Clevinger is back and the Indians won a big series, taking 2 of 3 from the Twins after a 6-3 win Wednesday night at Progressive Field.
Clevinger gave up a leadoff homer to Max Kepler but went 6 innings in his return from Lake County, allowing 2 runs and fanning 6.
The Tribe trailed 2-0 early but took the lead for good on a 3-run homer by Jose Ramirez in the 3rd inning.
Tyler Naquin’s RBI double broke a 3-3 tie in the 8th.
Cesar Hernandez added a 2-run single for the final margin.
Brad Hand pitched the 9th for his ninth save.
