Cleveland police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police hope the public can help locate a missing 12-year-old boy.
Juvious Bohanon was reported missing by his grandfather on Wednesday from the area of Lorain Avenue near West 120th Street.
Cleveland police say Bohanon is known to visit the Halloran Park area as well as near the intersection of West 140th Street and Lorain Avenue.
Anyone with information about Bohanon’s location should call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.
