5 deaths and 27 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said on Wednesday that there were five new deaths due to coronavirus in the city, which brings the total cumulative deaths to 123 citywide.
The ages of the males and females who died range from their 60s to their 90s.
Health officials also reported 27 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Cleveland, which brings the cumulative total in the city to 4,896.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 20-years-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, one case was transferred from CDPH as the individual was determined not to be a Cleveland resident, health officials said.
As of Wednesday, there are 111,331 confirmed cases and 3,761 fatalities in Ohio.
There are more than 5.8 million confirmed cases and 179,235 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
