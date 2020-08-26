Earthquake detected near Ohio, Pennsylvania border on Tuesday

Earthquake on Tuesday (Source: USGS)
By Chris Anderson | August 26, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 9:33 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was detected near the Ohio and Pennsylvania border on Tuesday.

The epicenter of the minor earthquake, which occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, was reported near Linesville, Pa., approximately seven miles from the Northeast Ohio border.

Residents in Northeast Ohio can submit a “Felt Report” to the USGS describing what they experienced during the earthquake.

The USGS says Northeast Ohio has a seismic zone with moderately frequent earthquakes. The largest in the area was a magnitude 4.8 reported in 1986.

