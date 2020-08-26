Ohio entertainment venues allowed to reopen at 15% capacity today

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - After months of shuttered doors, entertainment venues in Ohio are allowed to reopen at reduced capacity today.
Governor Mike DeWine issued an order saying venues including theaters, concert and music halls and convention centers can reopen at 15% capacity.
In addition to the reduced capacity, venues must also enforce a six-foot distance between patrons, have hand sanitizer available, and post online whether or not they are open and how they are maintaining social distancing requirements.
Other recommendations from the governor include avoiding intermissions at shows, instituting assigned arrival times and using contact-free ticketing at the box office.
Entertainment venues have struggled after months of closure and some told 19 News last week they feel the restrictions make reopening impossible.
