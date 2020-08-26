Grafton Bowling Center goes up in flames, crews investigating cause of fire

GRAFTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire tore through the Grafton Bowling Center Wednesday evening, causing the temporary closure of Route 57.
The flames have been doused, and emergency crews are still on scene.
No one was injured in the fire, but Village of Grafton Fire Chief Glen Thompson said the building suffered heavy smoke and water damage.
Smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the bowling alley, located at 677 Main St., as firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
