Lorain leaders put out call to action after 14-year-old is killed in neighborhood park

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain city leaders put out a “call to action” for the community, after a 14-year-old was shot and killed at a neighborhood park.
Dozens of people showed up to meet at the basketball court at Oakwood Park in Lorain, the same courts where 14-year-old Denzel Williams was shot and killed on Saturday.
One woman asked what can be done to protect people who witness something but are scared to come forward. A short time later she passionately put out a cry for help, “These kids are living in fear. That day we held the memorial (for the 14-year-old) these kids were terrified. They were terrified. This is what it’s like every day.”
Ward 6 Councilman Rey Carrion is among those who put out the “call to action,” looking for community ideas and support. Carrion says when it comes to keeping children safe we all have a responsibility.
“We need to make sure as we develop this Citizens’ Committee that it involves everyone. That you show up and you tell us how you feel. How do we make things better,” Councilman Carrion said.
But several citizens say they have their doubts about what will actually be done, and say that they often can’t even get a call back from council members.
Mother of four Inderia Peoples tells 19 News, “They (young people) have been killing each other like crazy out here and every time we get together and they say we’re going to do this, and we’re going to put more programs, we’re going to build recreation centers and they never do.”
However, Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley says the time is now, “We plan on making a first step which is a Citizens’ Committee which involves not only adult citizens, but youth, and hopefully with youth involvement and input we can start coming up with solutions.”
Solutions that could include surveillance cameras to help monitor activity in Lorain’s largest neighborhood park, or patrol officers stationed at the park to keep everyone safe.
Mayor Bradley also says there needs to be dialogue to help young people understand how dangerous guns can be, because the park should be a child’s “safe spot.”
The mayor has agreed to meet on Thursday afternoon with a non-profit group that says they help children and young adults by providing an outlet that includes competitive cheerleading and sports.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.