2 Mayfield High School football players test positive for COVID-19, season suspended ‘until further notice’

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Mayfield High School football players tested positive for COVID-19, days after eight volleyball players tested positive, said school officials.
On Wednesday, Mayfield Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Kelly suspended the Freshmen, Junior Varsity and Varsity football teams from play and practice, until further notice.
Kelly said the football players tested positive on the nasal diagnostic test.
Mayfield’s first football game of the season is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28 against Kenston High School.
Mayfield school officials also suspended volleyball practices and competitions for the high school volleyball team for at least ten days.
Kelly added a teacher/coach, who is not showing symptoms, has been quarantined for 14 days, and is working from home.
Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials quarantined a second teacher, who also has no symptoms.
Kelly said the second teacher has no connection to athletics.
