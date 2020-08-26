2 men try abducting female realtor, North Ridgeville police say

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old woman is safe after breaking free from two men who attempted to abduct her Saturday.
David J. Helton, of Vermillion, and Michael W.B. Evans, of Henrietta Township, were arrested Wednesday for 3rd degree abduction and 1st degree assault, according to a North Ridgeville police press release.
The women told police that she is a realtor and the men drove up to her in a silver SUV while she was waiting to show a home.
Helton and Evans asked the woman for a business card after a brief conversation, police said.
When she returned to their car to deliver the card, the men tried pulling her in, according to the release.
The victim told police that the men yelled, “Get her in here!” and “Let’s go!”
Police said she escaped and locked herself inside her car.
The victim cut her arm and had bruises, police said.
The men are awaiting a Thursday court date in the Lorain County Jail.
