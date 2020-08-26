Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 against Orlando Magic in response to police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake; LeBron James reaches boiling point on Twitter

The Milwaukee Bucks bench sits empty at game time of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) (Source: Kevin C. Cox)
By John Deike | August 26, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 5:48 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted today’s playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

According to reports, the Bucks’ boycott is in response to the Jacob Blake police-involved shooting in Kenosha, Wis.

Orlando Magic players were ready for tip-off, but they left the court after the Bucks didn’t come out of the locker room.

LeBron James took to Twitter shortly after the boycott, and vented his frustrations about racial justice in the U.S..

