Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 against Orlando Magic in response to police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake; LeBron James reaches boiling point on Twitter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted today’s playoff game against the Orlando Magic.
According to reports, the Bucks’ boycott is in response to the Jacob Blake police-involved shooting in Kenosha, Wis.
Orlando Magic players were ready for tip-off, but they left the court after the Bucks didn’t come out of the locker room.
LeBron James took to Twitter shortly after the boycott, and vented his frustrations about racial justice in the U.S..
