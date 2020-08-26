48 new deaths, an additional 1,089 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 4,044 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 117,584 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press briefing on Wednesday.
An additional 6,253 cases and 283 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 13,043 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,920 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.