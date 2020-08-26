New group of protesters arraigned for roles in Cleveland’s George Floyd demonstrations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight people arrested and indicted for committing violent acts during the May 30 protests in downtown Cleveland are expected to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.
Court hearings are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. from the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says the suspects, ranging in age from 18 to 38, represent only a small fraction of the crimes committed on May 30.
- Teirrah Billups
- Andre Decosta
- Kasin Lane
- Justin Tulloch
- Chandler Knesebeck
- Thomas Dimaria
- Tanis Quach
- Jessica Allen
“These individuals are just a handful of those who damaged or destroyed public buildings and police vehicles, and looted or destroyed dozens of private businesses,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
Charges include aggravated burglary, vandalism, aggravated riot, criminal damaging, and more.
According to the Cuyahoga County sheriff’s estimates, up to 4,000 people may have attended the May 30 protests in Cleveland over the police-involved death of George Floyd.
