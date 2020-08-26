Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and humid with occasional storms through Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s definitely been an interesting week of weather, and it will continue to be rather active through the first half of the weekend.
For the rest of today, we'll keep a chance of a passing shower or storm in the forecast through about 8:00 PM.
Otherwise, expert partly to mostly cloudy skies and warm, humid weather.
Temperatures will gradually fall into the lower to mid 70s by morning.
For this time of the year, that is quite warm.
Typical overnight lows in late August are in the low 60s.
I would also watch out for some patchy fog, which may develop overnight and into early tomorrow morning.
Fog will lift by mid-morning Thursday, giving way to partly sunny skies.
The big weather story for tomorrow will be the heat.
Highs will top out in the lower 90s.
With the humidity factored in, it will feel as if it is in the mid to upper 90s.
Be sure to limit strenuous outdoor activities tomorrow, particularly during the afternoon.
A passing shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out tomorrow, mainly during the afternoon.
More numerous showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Friday and Saturday.
