Ohio Democrats file lawsuit over Ohio’s limits on ballot drop boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Democratic Party filed a lawsuit against top state election official Frank LaRose yesterday over LaRose’s refusal to install more ballot drop boxes.
Ohio’s Secretary of State, LaRose issued a directive earlier this month stating that each of Ohio’s 88 counties would have one secure ballot drop box at the county board of elections office.
Boards of elections must provide 24/7 access to the drop box and are not allowed to install drop boxes at any other location.
Registered voters can request an absentee ballot and return it either by mail or through these secure drop boxes.
The lawsuit alleges LaRose said, “If it’s legal to add extra drop boxes, then I’m certainly open to that idea.”
The Democrats’ lawsuit seeks a declaration that Ohio law does not prohibit county boards of elections from having more than one secure drop box for the return of absentee ballots.
Despite his directive, LaRose has encouraged in-person, absentee and early voting.
There’s been nationwide controversy over absentee voting, much of which is done by mail.
Due to health and safety concerns raised by the coronavirus, officials are expecting an increase in the number of absentee ballots requested by voters for the November 3 presidential election.
Earlier this month, the United States Postal Service warned nearly every state it might not be able to deliver absentee ballots in time for election day given current state deadlines.
Cuts to the Postal Service’s budget have caused backups in mail delivery in some areas.
The board of elections for Cuyahoga County is located at 2925 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.
