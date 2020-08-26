’PCs for People’ providing laptops, internet access to low income students in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most schools in Cuyahoga County are starting back the fall semester online.
Unfortunately many families in our area aren’t able to get online.
“About 60 % of the families that come to PCs for People don’t have a computer at home,” said Bryan Mauk.
Mauk runs the Cleveland chapter of PCs for People.
He saw the need for more computers for low income families and decided to help.
“Through the support of Cuyahoga County and the Cleveland foundation, we’re able to announce financial aid for 10,000 families for computers, desktops and mobile hot spots,” said Mauk,
Mauk and his team are collecting old computers from companies in our area, refurbishing them and donating them to students in need.
“This is putting a spotlight on needs that have been there all along… so Cleveland students, East Cleveland students, students across Cuyahoga County have been disconnected… about one and four households don’t have a computer at home,” Mauk added.
Families can either pay for the laptop to be fixed up or apply for financial aid that will cover the full cost.
“We’re asking families to sign up online at the website pcsforpeople.com/ohio where they can register and pick up a computer,” said Mauk.
If you qualify for this program, you can pick up a laptop at participating Cuyahoga County libraries.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.