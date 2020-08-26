Public indecency, carjacking and menacing lead to 15-year sentence for man convicted of Cleveland crime spree

Shortly after, Gillespie drove the stolen car to a laundromat near East 63rd Street and Fleet Avenue. The defendant began fondling himself in the parking lot in front of a woman, 27, and her cousin. After she told him to stop, he verbally threatened her life and retrieved a gun from the stolen car. He pointed the gun at the victim as he approached her. She ran to the back of the laundromat and called police before Gillespie fled the scene in the vehicle.