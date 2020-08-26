Q&A: Why the sudden CDC change on quarantine, and will new saliva test work in Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In what appears to be a reversal of earlier protocols, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention has now said that people who traveled to COVID-19 hot spots may not have to quarantine for 14 days.
The guidelines now say a person who traveled, and can get tested when they return home and they may not have to quarantine for two weeks.
The reliability of some of the new forms of testing, like antigen testing, has been called into question.
Earlier this month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tested positive after taking the less reliable antigen 15 minute rapid test.
Later, it was determined the test gave DeWine a false-positive.
After taking four of the more reliable PCR test, it was determined the Governor did not have COVID-19.
Last week, the Governor announced Ohio has entered a new contract to test all assisted living facilities in the state with a new, less invasive, saliva test.
All staff and residents will be given the new test, at no cost and it will be mandatory.
When there have been problems and questions regarding new testing, we turn to Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease expert with University Hospitals in Cleveland, to sort out the information.
Dr. Edwards will once again take out questions, live, around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
