Rock Hall extends concert series through September

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced it’s extending its Rock Hall Live! lineup through Saturday, September 26.
The Live & Local Series takes place Thursdays and Saturdays from 5-7 p.m.
Tickets are required and available for free.
You can view the band schedule and get free tickets here.
In addition to the concert series, the Rock Hall is also hosting Yoga on the Plaza Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m.
The Rock & Rock Hall of Fame is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
