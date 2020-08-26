Sentencing for suspect that fatally shot a man who attempted to break up domestic dispute in Olmsted Falls

Sentencing for suspect that fatally shot a man who attempted to break up domestic dispute in Olmsted Falls
Gunman guilty of murder inside Olmsted Falls condo
By Chris Anderson | August 26, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 10:33 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland man convicted of a fatal shooting inside an Olmsted Falls condo is set to be sentenced on Wednesday morning.

The hearing for Antoine Pollard is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Sentencing for suspect that fatally shot a man who attempted to break up domestic dispute

Pollard was found guilty on crimes that include aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, and aggravated menacing.

Investigators say Pollard shot and killed 26-year-old Nathaniel Edwards in March 2019. The convicted gunman and his girlfriend were visiting Edwards at a Lake of the Falls Boulevard condo when the couple got into an argument.

Edwards was shot while trying to intervene in the fight, according to police.

Pollard then held his girlfriend’s friend and her two children at gunpoint and made them drive to another location.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.