Sentencing for suspect that fatally shot a man who attempted to break up domestic dispute in Olmsted Falls

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland man convicted of a fatal shooting inside an Olmsted Falls condo is set to be sentenced on Wednesday morning.
The hearing for Antoine Pollard is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Pollard was found guilty on crimes that include aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, and aggravated menacing.
Investigators say Pollard shot and killed 26-year-old Nathaniel Edwards in March 2019. The convicted gunman and his girlfriend were visiting Edwards at a Lake of the Falls Boulevard condo when the couple got into an argument.
Edwards was shot while trying to intervene in the fight, according to police.
Pollard then held his girlfriend’s friend and her two children at gunpoint and made them drive to another location.
This story will be updated.
