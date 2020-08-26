Student at Wayne County Schools Career Center tests positive for coronavirus

By Steph Krane | August 26, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 5:43 AM

SMITHVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wayne County Schools Career Center confirmed a positive case of coronavirus just one week into the school year.

The Center confirmed in a Facebook post a student tested positive after spending just one day in the building last week.

The Daily Record in Wooster is reporting 44 students and two teachers are currently in quarantine.

In a Facebook post, the school said those in close contact with the student were all wearing masks and following social distancing and hygiene rules.

The student was asymptomatic at school and called the school nurse when he began feeling sick in the evening.

The Career Center is not currently closed.

