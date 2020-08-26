Teen driver killed in Akron fiery crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - 18-year-old Jared Marcum of North Canton died in a crash involving a car and a tanker on Route 8 Tuesday morning, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The crash shut down Route 8 between Tallmadge Avenue and Howe Avenue during the morning commute.
The road was reopened southbound around 10 a.m.
Northbound roads remained closed until about 5 p.m. while crews inspected the road for safety.
Akron Police advised residents and businesses within a half mile radius of the incident to evacuate.
That included North High School and Harris Jackson CLC.
Akron Public Schools said no classes were in session at either school but teachers, administrators and custodial staff were in the buildings.
Gorge Metro Park was closed Wednesday following a sewer fire related to the tanker.
“[The fire] created a lot of damage; we were trying to put that fire out for quite a while,” Akron Fire Department spokesperson Sierjie Lash said. “We had some runoff into the sewer areas. We had to call our water and sewer departments so we could control the situation within the neighborhoods.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.