Caretaker tied up during home invasion in Lyndhurst

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for three men who tied up a caretaker inside a home during a home invasion.
The victim told police she was at a home in the 5100 block of Kneale Drive around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday when three men wearing masks walked in.
The caretaker told officers the men forced her on her stomach and tied her up.
The suspects then spent twenty minutes taking items from the home before leaving, according to the police report.
After they left, the caretaker told officers she was able to untie herself and run to a neighbor’s home for help.
Police do not have a good description of the suspects or the vehicle.
