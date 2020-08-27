Cavaliers, Browns, Indians form coalition to address social injustice in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three major professional sports teams in Cleveland announced a partnership to develop a strategy to address social injustice throughout Northeast Ohio.
Members from the Cavaliers, Browns, and Indians organizations will work to improve the relationship between law enforcement agencies and local residents, while also advocating for voting and quality education.
Key figures from each team include:
- Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman
- Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff
- Browns General Manager Andrew Berry
- Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski
- Indians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti
- Indians General Manager Mike Chernoff
- Indians Manager Terry Francona
Players from all three teams will also have the opportunity for involvement, calling for activities that call for action and positive outcomes.
“The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers,” said Altman. “We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us.”
The first actions will be focused on voting and voter registrations with the 2020 presidential election fast approaching.
“We understand the platform our organization has to make a positive impact on these important issues,” said Berry. “When Coach Stefanski and I began discussing how we might be able to elevate and broaden that impact by expanding the dialogue to our counterparts in Cleveland, it quickly became apparent that partnering with the other teams in our city would help our region come together so we can collectively address the problems that we’ve all been working to help solve independently.”
“We recognize the profound impact that professional sports have on the greater Cleveland community, and the enormous responsibility that comes with such a platform,” said Antonetti. “While the circumstances that highlighted the need for this partnership are disheartening, Tito, Mike and I are excited by the opportunity to work with such a thoughtful and diverse group of leaders to identify opportunities to be a positive force for change. There is a lot of work to do, and we believe that this partnership will serve to amplify our collective impact.”
