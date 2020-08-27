Cedar Point hiring for fall weekends through Nov. 1

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced Thursday they are hiring for the upcoming fall season.
They are looking for people to work weekends from Sept. 12 through Nov. 1 for the Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.
Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is a new event with activities, entertainment, games and rides.
Cedar Point said there are positions open in food and beverage, ride operations, event attractions, hotel operations, merchandise, games, park services, security, safety and more.
Jobs start at $9 per hour, with a $2 per hour premium pay incentive.
In addition, workers will receive a $1 per hour bonus, which will be applied at the end of their employment agreement.
Other benefits include; free meals on Saturdays, free access to the park during time-off, in-park discounts, free tickets for family and friends and gas cards up to $50 for carpool drivers.
If you are interested, you can apply on-line at cedarpoint.com/jobs.
