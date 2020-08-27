Cleveland man dies after being stabbed by live-in girlfriend, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old man was stabbed to death by his live-in girlfriend, police said.
The victim, Vernest Lee Page, was stabbed in the chest during an argument at their home in the 3600 block of E. 140th Street, police said.
Officers were called out to the home around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, but said the fight may have happened Tuesday evening.
EMS pronounced him did at the scene.
Officers arrested the 57-year-old girlfriend, but no charges have been filed.
