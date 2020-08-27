Police chase ends in serious accident in Avon

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver led Ohio Highway Patrol troopers on a chase with speeds reaching more than 100 mph, said Ohio Highway Patrol Sgt. Santiago.
According to Santiago, just after 7 a.m. a trooper saw the driver of a Dodge Charger driving recklessly on I-90.
The trooper stopped the driver at I-90 and Clague Road in Westlake.
Santiago said the driver pulled over, but as the trooper was talking to him, he drove off at a high rate of speed.
At one time, the driver was going 130 mph, said Santiago.
Several minutes later, the driver exited at OH-611 in Avon, headed north and crashed into a Ford F-150, said Santiago.
A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.
Santiago said it is not clear at this time how many people are injured.
Avon police said the OH-611 exit is completely shut down and people will not be able to exit.
Avon police added OH-611 is closed between Chester and Miller Roads.
I-90 is still open at this time.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.