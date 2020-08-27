Police chase ends in serious accident in Avon

By Julia Tullos | August 27, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 8:59 AM

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver led Ohio Highway Patrol troopers on a chase with speeds reaching more than 100 mph, said Ohio Highway Patrol Sgt. Santiago.

According to Santiago, just after 7 a.m. a trooper saw the driver of a Dodge Charger driving recklessly on I-90.

The trooper stopped the driver at I-90 and Clague Road in Westlake.

Santiago said the driver pulled over, but as the trooper was talking to him, he drove off at a high rate of speed.

At one time, the driver was going 130 mph, said Santiago.

Several minutes later, the driver exited at OH-611 in Avon, headed north and crashed into a Ford F-150, said Santiago.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

Santiago said it is not clear at this time how many people are injured.

Avon police said the OH-611 exit is completely shut down and people will not be able to exit.

Avon police added OH-611 is closed between Chester and Miller Roads.

I-90 is still open at this time.

