19 First Alert Weather Days: Extreme heat today, strong storms on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Talk about a hot and humid day out there!
Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck sat down with Dan DeRoos late this morning to discuss today’s hot and humid weather, Hurricane Laura, and tomorrow’s severe weather threat.
In regards to the short term forecast, there is a front nearby today.
This feature may provide the focus for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Most of this activity will come to an end by sunset, but I can’t rule out a passing shower or storm overnight.
It will be another very warm and steamy night with temperatures in the 70s all evening.
For Friday, I’d recommend keeping the umbrella close.
Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be moving through.
Some storms may produce damaging wind and heavy rain.
Scattered storms will continue into Friday night and Saturday morning.
This whole period from late Friday morning through midday Saturday will be quite unsettled.
We don’t need the storms, but we could use the rain, as much of our area is considered to be “Abnormally Dry.”
Storms will wind down through your Saturday afternoon, giving way to slowly clearing skies and much cooler, more comfortable weather on Sunday.
Friday’s high: 84°
Saturday’s high: 78°
Sunday’s high: 72°
After Saturday’s storms, the weather will be quite nice for much of next week.
