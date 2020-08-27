32 new deaths, an additional 1,244 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 4,076 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 118,076 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon where he was expected to provide guidance on how school districts will report COVID-19 cases in students and faculty members to the community and families.
The governor shared the updated color-coded threat level advisory map with only six Ohio counties listed as “Red Alert Level 3″; the lowest number of “red” counties since the alert system was introduced in early July.
An additional 6,339 cases and 285 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 13,150 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,929 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
