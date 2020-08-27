3 injured in Green shooting, one victim arrested

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were injured in a Thursday morning shooting in Green, and one of the victims was later arrested by Summit County Sheriff officers.
Officers arrived to Schneiderman Drive a little after midnight and found two men shot, according to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Later, police said they found a third man with gunshot injuries about a half mile away.
Police said Green Fire Department took the men to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
One of the victims, Rayshawn K. Simmons, was arrested for cocaine and trafficking cocaine.
He went from the hospital to jail, according to the release.
The other two victims are still hospitalized, police said.
One of them is in serious condition and the other has life-threatening injuries.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is investigating.
Send tips to Inspector William Holland at 330-620-9738.
